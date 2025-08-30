Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bank of India receives affirmation in credit ratings for bonds

Bank of India receives affirmation in credit ratings for bonds

Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Bank of India announced that Acuithas reaffirmed the long-term rating of 'ACUITE AA+' (read as ACUITE double A Plus) on the Rs. 3000.00 crore Basel III Additional Tier-I Bonds of Bank of India. The outlook is 'Stable'.

Acuithas reaffirmed the long-term rating of 'ACUITE AAA' (read as ACUITE triple A) on the Rs. 2000.00 crore Basel III compliant Tier-II Bonds of Bank of India. The outlook is 'Stable'

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

