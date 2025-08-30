Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TACC inks technical collaboration agreement with Ceylon Graphene Technologies

TACC inks technical collaboration agreement with Ceylon Graphene Technologies

Image

Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

To accelerate commercialization and large-scale adoption of graphene and its derivatives

TACC, a wholly owned subsidiary of HEG and part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, has signed a Technical Collaboration Agreement with Ceylon Graphene Technologies (CGT), a subsidiary of LOLC Holdings PLC and a global pioneer in graphene technologies, to jointly accelerate the commercialization and large-scale adoption of graphene and its derivatives.

Under this collaboration, CGT will bring its decade long expertise in graphene, technology scale up, and application development to support TACC in building state-of-the-art graphene production capabilities. In turn, TACC will leverage its deep-rooted understanding of graphite technology and carbon science, alongside proprietary process for graphene synthesis and expertise in application-based derivatives, to accelerate innovation and deliver cutting-edge material solutions.

 

The partnership also unites two strong legacies, and diverse business conglomerates the LNJ Bhilwara Group and the LOLC Group paving way for a secured foundation and a well guided path towards innovation and growth.

TACC's ongoing collaborations across sectors already provide clear demonstrations of this promise. In construction, TACC is working with the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) and the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) on graphene-based concrete solutions. In textiles, TACC has partnered with Birla Cellulose (a division of Grasim Industries) and RSWM Limited to advance the use of graphene in fabric innovation. These initiatives serve as strong citations of TACC's commitment to powering the future with graphene.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GTV Engineering revises Final Dividend

GTV Engineering revises Final Dividend

BHEL acquires technology from Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory

BHEL acquires technology from Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory

Kernex Microsystems consortium receives LoA from DFCCI, New Delhi

Kernex Microsystems consortium receives LoA from DFCCI, New Delhi

Kirloskar Industries CFO Anandh Baheti resigns

Kirloskar Industries CFO Anandh Baheti resigns

GTV Engineering receives Rs 17-cr LoI from domestic client

GTV Engineering receives Rs 17-cr LoI from domestic client

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon