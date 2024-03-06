Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bank of India spurts 0.73%, rises for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Bank of India is quoting at Rs 144.75, up 0.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 81.05% in last one year as compared to a 25.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 82.39% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.
Bank of India gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 144.75, up 0.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 22280.4. The Sensex is at 73464.71, down 0.29%. Bank of India has risen around 5.39% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 7.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7321.95, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 205.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 187.53 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 10.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

State Bank of India spurts 2.17%, up for third straight session

State Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Union Bank of India soars 2.76%

Canara Bank gains for third straight session

Canara Bank spurts 1.3%, up for fifth straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd up for five straight sessions

RPG Life edges higher after ICRA upgrades LT rating to 'A+'

Broader mkt underperforms; realty shares decline

Sakar Healthcare soars after oncology unit receives EU GMP approval

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon