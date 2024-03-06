Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IIFL Finance announces Fairfax India agrees to invest $200 million

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
IIFL Finance said that the Fairfax India Holdings Corporation has agreed to provide liquidity support to the company amidst the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) embargo on the company's gold loan disbursements with effect from 5 March 2024.
RBIs embargo has raised liquidity concerns amongst the companys investors and lenders. In response to these concerns, Fairfax India has agreed to invest up to $200 million of liquidity support on terms to be mutually agreed and subject to applicable laws, it added.
Prem Watsa, chairman, Fairfax India, said, We have been long-term investors in the IIFL group of companies and have full trust and confidence in the company's strong management team led by Nirmal Jain and R Venkataraman.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Nirmal Jain, MD and Founder of IIFL Finance commented, At this crucial juncture, Fairfax Indias and Prems generous offer to provide liquidity support is very timely and motivating. We are committed to complying fully with RBIs directives and growing the business under the regulators guidance on the strong foundation of compliance, risk management, and fair practices.
IIFL Finance, a leading retail-focused NBFC in India, offers loans and mortgages through its subsidiaries. With a wide range of products and a vast customer base, they operate across India through branches and digital channels.
For the quarter ended 31 December 2023, IIFL Finance reported net profit after tax of Rs 545 crore (before non-controlling interest) up 29% y-o-y. Total income (net) grew 28% y-o-y to Rs 1,687.5 crore.
IIFL Finance hit a lower circuit of 20% at Rs 382.80 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

IIFL Management Services to sell its AIF biz to IIFL Securities Alternate Asset Management

IIFL Finance tanks after RBI restricts gold loan operations

IIFL Finance to receive USD 200 million liquidity support from Fairfax India

Indices trade near flat line; European Mkt declines

Financials shares gain

Bank of India spurts 0.73%, rises for fifth straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd up for five straight sessions

RPG Life edges higher after ICRA upgrades LT rating to 'A+'

Broader mkt underperforms; realty shares decline

Sakar Healthcare soars after oncology unit receives EU GMP approval

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon