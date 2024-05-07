Bank of Maharashtra drops for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 64.95, down 2.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 50.48% in last one year as compared to a 21.88% rally in NIFTY and a 71.52% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra fell for a fifth straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 22260.05. The Sensex is at 73429.98, down 0.63%.Bank of Maharashtra has gained around 0.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has eased around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7252.85, down 2.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 182.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 328.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

