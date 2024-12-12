Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banking stocks edge higher

Banking stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Banking stocks were trading in green, with the BSE BANKEX index increasing 65.49 points or 0.11% at 60833.12 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE BANKEX index, IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 0.53%), ICICI Bank Ltd (up 0.41%), Axis Bank Ltd (up 0.18%), and HDFC Bank Ltd (up 0.01%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Canara Bank (down 1.1%), Yes Bank Ltd (down 0.88%), and Bank of Baroda (down 0.86%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 149.6 or 0.26% at 57553.88.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 1.29 points or 0.01% at 16533.69.

 

The Nifty 50 index was up 19.25 points or 0.08% at 24661.05.

More From This Section

Waaree Energies gains as arm bags LoA for 170 MW Solar Power Plant in Madhya Pradesh

Waaree Energies gains as arm bags LoA for 170 MW Solar Power Plant in Madhya Pradesh

Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks edge higher

L&T-Cloudfiniti's Sriperumbudur Data Centre secures its first major client

L&T-Cloudfiniti's Sriperumbudur Data Centre secures its first major client

Barometers drift higher; breadth positive

Barometers drift higher; breadth positive

The BSE Sensex index was up 102.54 points or 0.13% at 81628.68.

On BSE,1655 shares were trading in green, 1458 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Reliance Power

Reliance Power hits 5% upper circuit on large solar project win; details

ChatGPT

ChatGPT faces global outage, OpenAI working to restore normal services

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 50 pts at 81,600; Nifty at 24,650; IT leads, Bank, Auto weigh

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule announcement delay may push the broadcasters to demand T20 format not ODI

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule: Will broadcasters demand T20 format again?

market

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers lists at 90% premium, hits upper circuit later

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon