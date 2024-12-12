Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Energies gains as arm bags LoA for 170 MW Solar Power Plant in Madhya Pradesh

Waaree Energies gains as arm bags LoA for 170 MW Solar Power Plant in Madhya Pradesh

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Waaree Energies rose 2.26% to Rs 3,245.80 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Forever Energies has received a Letter of Award for the development of a 170 MW solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMSL).

The solar power plant will enable the generation and transmission of clean energy via the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS). The project will supply renewable energy to Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company and Indian Railways thus contributing significantly to Indias renewable energy goals.

Waaree Energies is the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW. Presently, it is engaged in manufacture of Solar Photo-voltaic Modules, setting up of projects in solar space and sale of electricity. The company operated five manufacturing facilities in India spread over an area of 143.01 acres. It operate one factory each located at Surat, Tumb; Nandigram, Chikhli in Gujarat, India and the IndoSolar Facility, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

 

The company reported 14.77% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 361.65 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 315.09 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 1.04% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,574.38 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 50 pts at 81,600; Nifty at 24,650; IT leads, Bank, Auto weigh

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear petitions on provisions of Places of Worship Act

Vedanta

Vedanta board to declare 4th interim dividend on Dec 16; share price up 2%

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Nuvama slips 5% after 3.6 million shares change hands via block deal on NSE

retail store shopping, fmcg shopping

When AI goes shopping: AI agents promise to lighten your purchasing load

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon