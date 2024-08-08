Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit declines 52.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 403.95 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Bannari Amman Sugars declined 52.69% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 403.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 430.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.403.95430.867.2010.1023.6934.539.8220.406.4313.59