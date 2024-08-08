Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declines 23.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.45% to Rs 6334.85 crore

Net profit of Apollo Tyres declined 23.91% to Rs 302.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 396.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.45% to Rs 6334.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6244.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6334.856244.5814.3516.84833.16951.58463.66589.60302.00396.91