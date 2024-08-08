Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 13.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.14% to Rs 1136.54 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan rose 13.34% to Rs 77.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.14% to Rs 1136.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 953.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1136.54953.9213.1112.53135.29113.39102.4489.0577.3868.27