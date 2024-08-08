Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit declines 10.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.00% to Rs 1158.22 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India declined 10.17% to Rs 228.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 254.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.00% to Rs 1158.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1034.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1158.221034.1122.9524.45305.54298.79269.69262.02228.56254.45