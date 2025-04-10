Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bansal Wire Industries inaugurates its largest steel wire manufacturing unit at Dadri

Bansal Wire Industries inaugurates its largest steel wire manufacturing unit at Dadri

Image

Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

New unit to ramp up production capacity up to 4.2 MTPA by H1 FY26

Bansal Wire Industries has inaugurated its largest cutting-edge facility in Dadri, envisioned as one of the most advanced and sustainable wire manufacturing units in the country. With a current production capacity of 3.6 lakh MTPA, the facility is poised to scale up to 4.2 lakh MTPA by H1 FY26. BWIL's total infrastructure is capable of supporting up to 6 Lakh MTPA. The plant positions Bansal Wire at the forefront of the steel wire industry.

The plant houses a fully equipped R&D Centre to develop high-performance wires like Induction Tempered, Oil Tempered, LRPC, and Brass Coated Reinforced Wires for key sectors including automotive, construction, agriculture, and power.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

OneSource receives Brazilian regulatory approval for its flagship Unit 2

OneSource receives Brazilian regulatory approval for its flagship Unit 2

Oriental Rail Infra secures Rs 4-cr order from Indian Railways

Oriental Rail Infra secures Rs 4-cr order from Indian Railways

Olectra Greentech bags LoA worth Rs 421 cr from Himachal Road Transport Corp

Olectra Greentech bags LoA worth Rs 421 cr from Himachal Road Transport Corp

Households' median inflation perception drops to lowest level since the pandemic

Households' median inflation perception drops to lowest level since the pandemic

Biocon unit gets U.S. FDA nod for cancer drug biosimilar

Biocon unit gets U.S. FDA nod for cancer drug biosimilar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiGarena Free Fire CodeQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon