Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Baroda Extrusion reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Baroda Extrusion reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 53.50% to Rs 44.47 crore

Net profit of Baroda Extrusion reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 53.50% to Rs 44.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales44.4728.97 54 OPM %2.07-0.10 -PBDT0.92-0.02 LP PBT0.88-0.05 LP NP0.88-0.05 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pithampur Poly Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Pithampur Poly Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit rises 54.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit rises 54.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Puretrop Fruits reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Puretrop Fruits reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Websol Energy System reports standalone net profit of Rs 41.56 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Websol Energy System reports standalone net profit of Rs 41.56 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Pioneer Agro Extracts standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Pioneer Agro Extracts standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRBI MPC Rate Cut PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon