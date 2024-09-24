Barometers hit fresh life high; Auto shares rally

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 124.49 points or 0.15% to 85,052.77. The Nifty 50 index rose 35.20 points or 0.14% to 25,974.25. The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 85,116.90 and 25,993.40, respectively in mid afternoon trade. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.20% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.06%. The headline equity benchmarks traded with decent gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark after hitting the days low of 25,886.85 in early trade. Auto shares witnessed buying demand for the fourth consecutive trading session.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index and S&P BSE Mid-Cap index hit an all-time high at 57,728.08 and 49,701.15, respectively.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,951 shares rose and 1,994 shares fell. A total of 95 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.49% to 26,936.10. The index rallied 4.38% in four consecutive trading sessions.

Apollo Tyres (up 1.23%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.07%), Exide Industries (up 1.03%), Tata Motors (up 0.85%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.68%), Bosch (up 0.57%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.52%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.36%), MRF (up 0.34%) and Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.28%) advanced.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.07% to 6.878 as compared with previous close 6.883.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 83.6400, compared with its close of 83.5475 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 4 October 2024 settlement rose 0.21% to Rs 75,100.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 100.84.

The United States 10-year bond yield grew 1.43% to 3.793.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2024 settlement gained $1.07 or 1.45% to $74.97 a barrel.

Stocks in spotlight:

JTL Industries jumped 8.19% after the companys board will meet on 3 October 2024 to consider sub-division/split of equity shares having face value of Rs 2 each.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial rose 1.16% after the board of the microfinancier approved a proposal to sell the stressed loan portfolio of the company to an asset reconstruction company (ARC) for Rs 16.74 crore.

