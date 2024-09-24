Financials stocks edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Financial Services index decreasing 26.81 points or 0.22% at 12120.83 at 13:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 10.24%), Fusion Micro Finance Ltd (down 7.94%),SBFC Finance Ltd (down 6.26%),PB Fintech Ltd (down 4.5%),Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (down 3.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd (down 2.33%), Go Digit General Insurance Ltd (down 2.32%), Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd (down 2.28%), Bengal & Assam Company Ltd (down 2.26%), and Punjab National Bank (down 2.24%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, JSW Holdings Ltd (up 7.91%), Vardhman Holdings Ltd (up 7.16%), and JM Financial Ltd (up 6.68%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 54.3 or 0.09% at 57551.76.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 32.12 points or 0.19% at 17151.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 28.7 points or 0.11% at 25967.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 81.46 points or 0.1% at 85010.07.

On BSE,1969 shares were trading in green, 1946 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

