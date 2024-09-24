JTL Inds rallies after board to mull bonus issue, stock split proposal on 3rd Oct'24

JTL Industries jumped 5.96% to Rs 233 after the company's board will meet on 3 October 2024 to consider sub-division/split of equity shares having face value of Rs 2 each.

JTL Industries is amongst the fastest-growing steel tube manufacturers, and its registered office is in Chandigarh. The company has manufacturing facilities in Punjab, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. Its product offering includes GI Pipes, MS Black Pipes, hollow sections, and Solar Structures, which cater to diverse industrial and infrastructural applications.

The company will also consider the proposal to issue bonus shares to equity shareholders and increase in the authorised share capital.