Barometers reverse losses; consumer durables witnesses buying demand

At 10:29 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 84.17 points or 0.11% to 76,895.79. The Nifty 50 index rose 37.75 points or 0.16% to 23,436.65.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.73% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.97%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,237 shares rose and 1,116 shares fell. A total of 128 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer Durables index added 1.11% to 37,948. The index surged 10.91% in the eight consecutive trading sessions.
Dixon Technologies (India) (up 4.83%), Blue Star (up 3.39%), Century Plyboards (India) (up 2.99%), Rajesh Exports (up 1.88%), Amber Enterprises India (up 1.43%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 1.32%), Titan Company (up 0.65%), Cera Sanitaryware (up 0.49%), Havells India (up 0.03%) and V-Guard Industries (up 0.01%) edged higher.
On the other hand, Kajaria Ceramics (down 0.72%), Whirlpool of India (down 0.7%) and Voltas (down 0.47%) slipped.
Stocks in Spotlight:
National Aluminium Company (NALCO) rallied 3.54% after the company said that it has executed a mining lease deed with the State Government of Odisha for an area spread over 697.979 hectares for Bauxite Mines in Pottangi Tehsil, Koraput district.
DCX Systems jumped 4.10% after the company received an order worth Rs 32 crore from domestic and overseas customers to supply cable and wire harness assemblies.
Shipping Corporation of India added 1.78% after the NITI Aayog gives in-principal approval for the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary in GIFT City.
