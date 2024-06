For value of Rs 37.71 cr

Asian Energy Services (AESL) has received LOA from Sun Petrochemicals for 3D Seismic Data Acquisition and Processing Services for Sunpetro's fields/blocks in Gujarat. The value of LOA is Rs 37.71 crore excluding GST. The work under this LOA will be executed in 6 (Six) Months.