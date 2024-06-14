Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index rising 278.2 points or 0.94% at 29743.02 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.65%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.37%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.66%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.51%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.96%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.47%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.39%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.23%), Linde India Ltd (down 0.09%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.03%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 355.87 or 0.7% at 51034.81.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 89.27 points or 0.58% at 15536.66.

The Nifty 50 index was down 56.65 points or 0.24% at 23342.25.

The BSE Sensex index was down 216.42 points or 0.28% at 76594.48.

On BSE,1927 shares were trading in green, 1201 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

