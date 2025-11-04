Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade in negative terrain; realty shares tumble

Barometers trade in negative terrain; realty shares tumble

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The key equity indices traded with moderate losses in the mid-morning trade. Investors will track corporate earnings, global cues, FII outcome and crude oil prices. The Nifty traded below the 25,700 level.

IT shares witnessed selling pressure for the four consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 215.01 points or 0.26% to 83,763.48. The Nifty 50 index fell 95.95 points or 0.37% to 25,668.55.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.14%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.34%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,679 shares rose and 2,129 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged.

 

IPO Update:

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) received bids for 5,62,23,000 shares as against 36,47,76,528 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Tuesday (4 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.15 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 November 2025 and it will close on 7 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 95 and 100 per share.

Lenskart Solutions received bids for 29,92,13,043 shares as against 9,97,61,257 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Tuesday (4 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 3.00 times. The issue opened for bidding on 31 October 2025 and it will close on 4 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 382 and 402 per share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index tumbled 1.05% to 35,279. The index fell 2.25% in the four consecutive trading session.

LTIMindtree (down 1.24%), Coforge (down 0.87%), HCL Technologies (down 0.85%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.78%), Persistent Systems (down 0.74%), Infosys (down 0.61%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.51%), Wipro (down 0.48%), Mphasis (down 0.48%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.4%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Smartworks Coworking Spaces rose 2.69% after the company announced a landmark lease at Eastbridge, Vikhroli. The deal gives Smartworks licensing rights for over 8,15,000 sq ft, making it the largest managed workspace campus ever leased by a single operator.

Kirloskar Brothers shed 0.69%. The company reported a 29.28% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 67.4 crore on a 0.78% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,027.7 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Kansai Nerolac Paints fell 1.16%. The company reported a 5.20% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 136.94 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 130.16 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 1,871.02 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,863.77 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday, diverging from Wall Streets tech-driven rally overnight.

The gains in U.S. equities were fueled by renewed enthusiasm around artificial intelligence. Amazon shares jumped 4% after the company announced a $38 billion partnership with OpenAI, which will deploy hundreds of thousands of Nvidia graphics processing units. Nvidia stock also climbed about 2% after securing export licenses to supply its chips to the United Arab Emirates.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite rose on Monday as investors moved further into the artificial intelligence trade following a number of deal announcements.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.46% to finish at 23,834.72, while the S&P 500 traded up 0.17% to 6,851.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, falling 226.19 points, or 0.48%, to 47,336.68.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
