Basic materials stocks rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Commodities index increasing 43.73 points or 0.57% at 7741.94 at 09:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Rain Industries Ltd (up 3.91%), Refex Industries Ltd (up 3.58%),DCW Ltd (up 3.54%),Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 2.86%),Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (up 2.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Emami Paper Mills Ltd (up 2.5%), Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (up 2.34%), Gravita India Ltd (up 2.28%), Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (up 2.18%), and Kiri Industries Ltd (up 2.14%).

On the other hand, Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd (down 16.56%), BIGBLOC Construction Ltd (down 5.11%), and Jai Balaji Industries Ltd (down 2.55%) turned lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 320.25 or 0.57% at 56910.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 45.17 points or 0.27% at 16930.13.

The Nifty 50 index was down 55.5 points or 0.22% at 25333.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 111.62 points or 0.13% at 82851.09.

On BSE,2174 shares were trading in green, 886 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

