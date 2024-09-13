Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks rise

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index increasing 373.11 points or 1.18% at 32022.23 at 09:41 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.06%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.03%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.97%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.77%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.37%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.29%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.05%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.91%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.5%).
On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 0.25%), turned lower.
 
At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 320.25 or 0.57% at 56910.18.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 45.17 points or 0.27% at 16930.13.
The Nifty 50 index was down 55.5 points or 0.22% at 25333.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 111.62 points or 0.13% at 82851.09.
On BSE,2174 shares were trading in green, 886 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

