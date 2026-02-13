Bata India consolidated net profit rises 12.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.82% to Rs 944.68 crore

Net profit of Bata India rose 12.61% to Rs 66.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.82% to Rs 944.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 918.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

