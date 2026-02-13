Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 4250.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 810.53% to Rs 1.73 croreNet profit of Anna Infrastructures rose 4250.00% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 810.53% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.730.19 811 OPM %61.8510.53 -PBDT1.170.05 2240 PBT1.140.03 3700 NP0.870.02 4250
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:33 PM IST