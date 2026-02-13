Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 4250.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 810.53% to Rs 1.73 crore

Net profit of Anna Infrastructures rose 4250.00% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 810.53% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.730.1961.8510.531.170.051.140.030.870.02

