Friday, February 13, 2026 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit declines 59.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit declines 59.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 3:33 PM IST

Sales decline 39.57% to Rs 192.41 crore

Net profit of Blue Jet Healthcare declined 59.42% to Rs 40.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 98.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 39.57% to Rs 192.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 318.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales192.41318.38 -40 OPM %24.3738.95 -PBDT59.76137.24 -56 PBT53.78132.49 -59 NP40.1798.98 -59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rajkot Investment Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Rajkot Investment Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.93 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.93 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit declines 20.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit declines 20.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 4250.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 4250.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit declines 41.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit declines 41.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today