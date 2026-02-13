Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit declines 59.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.57% to Rs 192.41 crore

Net profit of Blue Jet Healthcare declined 59.42% to Rs 40.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 98.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 39.57% to Rs 192.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 318.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.192.41318.3824.3738.9559.76137.2453.78132.4940.1798.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News