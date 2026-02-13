Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit declines 59.42% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 39.57% to Rs 192.41 croreNet profit of Blue Jet Healthcare declined 59.42% to Rs 40.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 98.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 39.57% to Rs 192.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 318.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales192.41318.38 -40 OPM %24.3738.95 -PBDT59.76137.24 -56 PBT53.78132.49 -59 NP40.1798.98 -59
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:33 PM IST