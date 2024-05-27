Batliboi consolidated net profit declines 42.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.84% to Rs 75.13 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 13.26% to Rs 9.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.83% to Rs 286.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 253.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Batliboi declined 42.35% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.84% to Rs 75.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.