Kilburn Engineering standalone net profit declines 0.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.85% to Rs 85.25 croreNet profit of Kilburn Engineering declined 0.81% to Rs 12.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.85% to Rs 85.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.62% to Rs 39.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.36% to Rs 293.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 221.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
