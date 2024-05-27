Kilburn Engineering standalone net profit declines 0.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.85% to Rs 85.25 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 31.62% to Rs 39.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.36% to Rs 293.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 221.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kilburn Engineering declined 0.81% to Rs 12.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.85% to Rs 85.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.85.2566.68293.21221.5322.4017.3222.1215.6517.7814.0458.8041.4216.9713.3755.4938.7712.2412.3439.6730.14