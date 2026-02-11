Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Batliboi reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Batliboi reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:43 PM IST

Sales rise 30.12% to Rs 124.32 crore

Net Loss of Batliboi reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.12% to Rs 124.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 95.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales124.3295.54 30 OPM %5.692.21 -PBDT6.422.09 207 PBT4.800.85 465 NP-2.46-0.51 -382

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:43 PM IST

