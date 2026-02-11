Batliboi reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 30.12% to Rs 124.32 croreNet Loss of Batliboi reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.12% to Rs 124.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 95.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales124.3295.54 30 OPM %5.692.21 -PBDT6.422.09 207 PBT4.800.85 465 NP-2.46-0.51 -382
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Jagadishwar Pharmaceutical Works reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter
Biogen Pharmachem Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:43 PM IST