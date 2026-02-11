Artefact Projects standalone net profit rises 35.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.05% to Rs 6.74 crore

Net profit of Artefact Projects rose 35.48% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.05% to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.747.3323.4426.882.341.812.221.701.681.24

