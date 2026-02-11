Rajnandini Metal standalone net profit rises 466.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 73.43% to Rs 61.84 crore

Net profit of Rajnandini Metal rose 466.67% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 73.43% to Rs 61.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 232.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.61.84232.722.261.071.110.440.810.140.510.09

