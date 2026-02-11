Rajnandini Metal standalone net profit rises 466.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 73.43% to Rs 61.84 croreNet profit of Rajnandini Metal rose 466.67% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 73.43% to Rs 61.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 232.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales61.84232.72 -73 OPM %2.261.07 -PBDT1.110.44 152 PBT0.810.14 479 NP0.510.09 467
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Jagadishwar Pharmaceutical Works reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter
Biogen Pharmachem Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:43 PM IST