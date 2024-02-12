BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 5.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 35.01% to Rs 19.27 crore

Net profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure declined 5.56% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 35.01% to Rs 19.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 29.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.19.2729.6510.598.771.331.771.261.751.021.08