BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 5.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 35.01% to Rs 19.27 crore
Net profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure declined 5.56% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 35.01% to Rs 19.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 29.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales19.2729.65 -35 OPM %10.598.77 -PBDT1.331.77 -25 PBT1.261.75 -28 NP1.021.08 -6
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

