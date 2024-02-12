BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 5.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 35.01% to Rs 19.27 croreNet profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure declined 5.56% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 35.01% to Rs 19.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 29.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales19.2729.65 -35 OPM %10.598.77 -PBDT1.331.77 -25 PBT1.261.75 -28 NP1.021.08 -6
