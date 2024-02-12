Sensex (    %)
                        
Global Surfaces consolidated net profit declines 33.06% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 1.04% to Rs 40.07 crore
Net profit of Global Surfaces declined 33.06% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 1.04% to Rs 40.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 40.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales40.0740.49 -1 OPM %16.7720.70 -PBDT6.367.87 -19 PBT4.505.16 -13 NP3.284.90 -33
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

