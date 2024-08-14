Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.40% to Rs 245.99 croreNet profit of Beekay Steel Industries declined 22.42% to Rs 30.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.40% to Rs 245.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 268.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales245.99268.56 -8 OPM %13.0415.15 -PBDT44.7152.83 -15 PBT37.8547.89 -21 NP30.7239.60 -22
