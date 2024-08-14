Amit Securities consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.36% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Amit Securities declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.36% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.