Amit Securities consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.36% to Rs 0.46 croreNet profit of Amit Securities declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.36% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.460.55 -16 OPM %2.17-1.82 -PBDT0.070.05 40 PBT0.070.05 40 NP0.080.09 -11
