Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 31.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.91% to Rs 492.49 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide rose 31.92% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.91% to Rs 492.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 410.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.492.49410.709.4810.2833.5927.6724.4619.3118.0613.69