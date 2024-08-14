Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 31.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.91% to Rs 492.49 croreNet profit of Jindal Worldwide rose 31.92% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.91% to Rs 492.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 410.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales492.49410.70 20 OPM %9.4810.28 -PBDT33.5927.67 21 PBT24.4619.31 27 NP18.0613.69 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content