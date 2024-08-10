Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit declines 16.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 87.54% to Rs 528.27 crore

Net profit of Bengal & Assam Company declined 16.60% to Rs 248.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 297.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 87.54% to Rs 528.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4240.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.528.274240.6015.7612.5290.37414.8273.17294.96248.40297.84