Auro Laboratories standalone net profit rises 5.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.81% to Rs 5.72 croreNet profit of Auro Laboratories rose 5.63% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 43.81% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.7210.18 -44 OPM %23.0811.39 -PBDT1.271.25 2 PBT1.000.98 2 NP0.750.71 6
