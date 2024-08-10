Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit declines 65.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.78% to Rs 21.56 crore

Net profit of Inter State Oil Carrier declined 65.85% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 55.78% to Rs 21.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.21.5613.848.0211.341.321.500.280.490.140.41