Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 19.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.14% to Rs 2520.28 croreNet profit of Berger Paints India rose 19.61% to Rs 222.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 185.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 2520.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2443.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.88% to Rs 1167.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 859.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.97% to Rs 11198.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10567.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
