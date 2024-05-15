Business Standard
BN Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 7.09 crore
Net Loss of BN Holdings reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 7.09 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.090 0 7.090 0 OPM %-12.690 --44.010 - PBDT-0.91-0.09 -911 -3.12-0.22 -1318 PBT-0.91-0.09 -911 -3.12-0.22 -1318 NP-0.91-0.09 -911 -3.12-0.37 -743
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 15 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

