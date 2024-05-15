Wonder Electricals standalone net profit rises 19.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 76.98% to Rs 259.29 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 61.53% to Rs 10.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.61% to Rs 569.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 402.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Wonder Electricals rose 19.60% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 76.98% to Rs 259.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 146.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.