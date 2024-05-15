Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 59.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 12.68% to Rs 61.84 crore
Net profit of Jost's Engineering Company rose 59.50% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 61.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.83% to Rs 9.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.73% to Rs 187.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales61.8454.88 13 187.44172.39 9 OPM %8.347.60 -9.458.31 - PBDT5.094.30 18 16.8413.34 26 PBT4.253.41 25 13.7010.09 36 NP3.192.00 60 9.907.08 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 52.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 46.43% in the March 2024 quarter

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 2.85% in the March 2024 quarter

HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 43.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Cholamandalam Investment &amp; Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 24.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Rane Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Wonder Electricals standalone net profit rises 19.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Hinduja Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 29.25% in the March 2024 quarter

GCCL Infrastructure &amp; Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 116.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle I/O 2024LIC | SEBIIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon