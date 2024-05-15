Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 59.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.68% to Rs 61.84 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 39.83% to Rs 9.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.73% to Rs 187.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Jost's Engineering Company rose 59.50% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 61.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.61.8454.88187.44172.398.347.609.458.315.094.3016.8413.344.253.4113.7010.093.192.009.907.08