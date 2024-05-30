Business Standard
BF Investment consolidated net profit rises 119.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
Sales rise 149.61% to Rs 12.93 crore
Net profit of BF Investment rose 119.34% to Rs 250.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 149.61% to Rs 12.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 67.27% to Rs 433.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 259.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.95% to Rs 42.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.935.18 150 42.4331.21 36 OPM %70.7733.78 -85.1581.93 - PBDT334.23151.64 120 579.34344.39 68 PBT334.10151.50 121 578.84343.81 68 NP250.24114.09 119 433.74259.30 67
First Published: May 30 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

