Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 17.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.98% to Rs 14.30 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 37.02% to Rs 124.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 64.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 17.55% to Rs 45.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.98% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.14.3015.0564.0268.370.423.061.732.6247.9538.70127.5691.5447.9138.68127.4791.4645.2138.46124.2590.68