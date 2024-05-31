BGR Energy Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 130.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.38% to Rs 170.01 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 758.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 485.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.56% to Rs 1012.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 806.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of BGR Energy Systems reported to Rs 130.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 215.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.38% to Rs 170.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.170.01106.671012.36806.2795.34-197.20-33.19-34.56132.48-284.37-672.05-627.69129.47-288.91-685.44-644.44130.52-215.55-758.18-485.01