Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit declines 99.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 17.12% to Rs 24.40 croreNet profit of Bhagwati Autocast declined 99.16% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 17.12% to Rs 24.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 29.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales24.4029.44 -17 OPM %1.158.87 -PBDT0.072.35 -97 PBT-0.561.66 PL NP0.011.19 -99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content