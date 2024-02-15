Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit declines 99.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales decline 17.12% to Rs 24.40 crore
Net profit of Bhagwati Autocast declined 99.16% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 17.12% to Rs 24.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 29.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales24.4029.44 -17 OPM %1.158.87 -PBDT0.072.35 -97 PBT-0.561.66 PL NP0.011.19 -99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

JSW Steel forms JV with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

Market turns rangebound; VIX jumps 7%; metal shares advance

Barometers trade with minor losses; metal shares lack lustre

Sunflag Iron &amp; Steel Company consolidated net profit declines 39.73% in the December 2023 quarter

Barometers turn rangebound, Nifty hovers below 21,900

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

Nath Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

GKW standalone net profit rises 114.38% in the December 2023 quarter

Nova Agritech consolidated net profit rises 73.38% in the December 2023 quarter

Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit rises 13.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon