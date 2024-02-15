Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit declines 99.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 17.12% to Rs 24.40 crore

Net profit of Bhagwati Autocast declined 99.16% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 17.12% to Rs 24.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 29.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.24.4029.441.158.870.072.35-0.561.660.011.19