Nath Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 7.57% to Rs 77.24 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Nath Industries declined 50.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.57% to Rs 77.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 83.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.77.2483.574.674.241.911.910.060.140.050.10