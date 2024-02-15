Nath Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 7.57% to Rs 77.24 croreNet profit of Nath Industries declined 50.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.57% to Rs 77.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 83.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales77.2483.57 -8 OPM %4.674.24 -PBDT1.911.91 0 PBT0.060.14 -57 NP0.050.10 -50
