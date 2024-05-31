Sales rise 31.50% to Rs 30.77 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 2.50% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 103.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery declined 36.36% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.50% to Rs 30.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.30.7723.40103.99102.911.623.721.571.920.360.431.131.130.330.371.051.060.210.330.780.80