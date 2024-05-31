Business Standard
Haria Apparels standalone net profit declines 75.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:09 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Haria Apparels declined 75.61% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.93% to Rs 0.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.
First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

