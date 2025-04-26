Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit declines 2.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit declines 2.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales rise 7.40% to Rs 344.94 crore

Net profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers declined 2.28% to Rs 39.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.40% to Rs 344.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 321.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.36% to Rs 180.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 179.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.41% to Rs 1397.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1221.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales344.94321.18 7 1397.741221.74 14 OPM %13.9615.90 -15.3517.35 - PBDT56.0659.24 -5 252.79252.10 0 PBT53.8956.88 -5 243.79242.40 1 NP39.5040.42 -2 180.02179.37 0

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

